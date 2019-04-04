MISSOULA - A Missoula program is helping refugees share their culture and a taste of home with the community, and it’s about to expand to meet demand.
Soft Landing Missoula started United We Eat about a year and a half ago. It began as a way to help refugees share their food at farmer’s markets and supper clubs. Organizers say the events are popular, and they are creating a weekly meal pickup program to serve more people.
Soft Landing is partnering with Riversong Gourmet to provide a kitchen space for the operation. Every week, refugee chefs from different countries will design a menu with options from home. Soft Landing Missoula executive director Mary Poole says the cooks are excited to share what they have with the community.
“There’s not a lot that people get to carry with them when they’re on... a journey as a refugee to get somewhere safe,” Poole said. “The things that people do get to carry with them are traditions and culture and recipes.”
Poole says each meal will cost $12, and customers can begin ordering meals through an email list on Fridays. The food will be available for pickup at Riversong Gourmet from 4:30 p.m. to 6:30 p.m. on Wednesdays.
More information on United We Eat is available here.