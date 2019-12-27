Missoula Food Bank serves record-setting 8,800 households in 2019

The Missoula Food Bank and Community Center reports a record-setting year, providing more services to people in the community than ever before.
This year, the organization has reached more than 8,800 different homes in the county so far, nearly one thousand more households than they served in 2018.
The food bank has supported a significant growth in its childhood hunger programs in 2019, including serving meals to kids during winter break.
From December 23rd to January 3rd the food bank drives a food bus to different apartment complexes and mobile home parks in Missoula.
"Hunger is something that kids shouldn't have to worry about," Programs Assistant at the Food Bank Ashley Clark said. "Taking away that barrier to them, and bringing the food into their neighborhoods so it's something they don't ever have to worry about and they can focus on being a kid."
The food bank serves lunches to about 70 children on the school bus, who may otherwise not have a nutritious meal during winter break.
Employees at the Food Bank said winter break lands in the last week of the most important food drive of the year. They still need to raise $75,000 to ensure they can feed hungry families through next year.
You can donate to the Missoula Food Bank and Community Center by clicking here.