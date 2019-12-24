MISSOULA - The Missoula Food Bank and Community Center will serve kids meals during the long winter break from school.
“So many children in our community really rely on getting a healthy breakfast and lunch at school,” says Kelli Hess, operations director. “During long breaks, it can be hard for families who are already struggling with food insecurity to fill that meal gap. We are able to help by providing breakfast, lunch and supper meals here at the food bank in EmPower Place, and across the community with our mobile meal bus.”
From December 23 to January 3, the food bank will have healthy meals available for children during operating hours at EmPower Place, the organization's onsite child learning center.
In addition to meals served at the food bank, MFB&CC will also serve lunches on weekdays, excluding holidays, at Council Groves Apartments from 11:30-12:30pm; at Travois Village Mobile Home Park from 11:30am-12pm; and at Futura Mobile Home Park from 12:15-12:45pm.
According to the Missoula Food Bank, nearly 1,000 more unique households have visited the food bank so far in 2019 compared to 2018. So far this year, the organization's services have reached 8,803 different homes in Missoula County.
Donations can be made to Missoula Food Bank & Community Center in person or by mail at 1720 Wyoming Street, Missoula, MT 59801, or online at missoulafoodbank.org.