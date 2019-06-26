Missoula Food Bank receives grant for No Kid Hungry summer meals

MISSOULA- According to a report from the national non-profit, Share Our Strength, children who experience summer learning loss due to poor nutrition will cost their school over $ 1,500 in re-teaching skills from the previous year.
That's why Governor Bullock and First Lady Bullock announced that with school out for summer, 15 statewide organizations would receive $50,000 through grants to help with the cost of local summer food service program for kids.
Of these 15 organizations, Missoula’s Food Bank was chosen. The food bank serves Missoula, Lolo, Frenchtown, and Alberton throughout the summer months, and they say receiving this grant money helps pay for proper staffing.
"This particular grant from No Kid Hungry lets us staff up in a way that makes this program work during a summer period of high need, and so yes, without this we'd be looking elsewhere to see if we can make it happen,” said Food Bank Executive Director, Aaron Brock.
Right now the Missoula Food Bank is seeking baby food donations as well as financial donations and you can drop those off at the food bank itself.