Missoula- As day 24 of the longest government shutdown in history comes to a close, furloughed workers across the nation continue to question when they'll receive their next paycheck.
While the food bank has yet to see a rise in federal workers seeking donations, organizers say they're ready to help out if needed.
Federal workers went without their first paycheck last weekend as the government moved into its longest shut down in history.
Food bank Executive Director, Aaron Brock, said they are not currently seeing a rise of federal workers in need, but thinks that they will see a spike if the shutdown continues.
"Our message to anyone affected is that they are welcome here, we have good food here and every single family that walks through our doors is experiencing some crisis and this shutdown is another one of those,” Brock said.
As more people could be in need of the food bank's services, Brock said they're ready to serve anyone affected in the Garden City.
“So this is in line with the kind of things that affect folks this is just on a bigger scale but this is why we exist so these families have enough food and we certainly have enough food to serve everyone who walks thru our doors,” Brock said.
Thanks to the recent donations the food bank received during the holiday season, there's plenty of food to go around.
The food bank is encouraging the public to refer to its website for more information, but the ultimate goal is to take some of the burden off government workers.
Brock said, "People don’t need to bring anything with them to access our service, people who come thru our doors, yes there is a short intake form to fill out but you don’t need to bring proof that you are on furlough because of the shutdown or anything like that someone walking thru our doors can leave today with groceries."
The Missoula Food Bank and the Missoula International Airport will be putting on a resource fair on Friday, Jan. 18 at 11:30 AM for any government workers impacted by the shutdown.