Missoula firefighters rescue dog from icy Clark Fork River

MISSOULA - Members of the Missoula Fire Department rescued a dog caught in the frigid waters of the Clark Fork River.
A post on their Facebook page said that Missoula Firefighter Malcom Edwards and his entire crew at Station 2 responded to a call for help Wednesday evening after a Newfoundland found itself in the icy waters during a walk with its family.
The family also posted a message on social media, saying that "Leonard" decided to go swimming while out on a walk.
It went on to say that the dog couldn't get out of the river, because of the ice shelf.
A bystander called 911 and the "amazing Missoula Fire Department rescued our Leonard."
No injuries were reported from the crew and Leonard was also expected to be safe and sound with its family.