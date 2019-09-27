MISSOULA - Firefighters are reminding people not to splash water on a grease fire after responding to a home today on Grant Street.
Missoula firefighters were still on the scene of the fire on Friday afternoon around 3 PM.
Photos by the fire department showed a kitchen stove and burned-out cabinets. It's unclear if anyone was hurt.
If a grease fire sparks in your kitchen, fire experts say the safest thing to do is cover it with a metal lid or cookie sheet, and pour baking soda or salt to smother it. If the fire is out of hand, get out of the kitchen and call 911.
Spraying water on a grease fire can cause it to flare up and become worse. It can also make it worse to cover it with flour or baking powder, because they are flammable.
They say the fire is still under investigation.