MISSOULA - Fire officials warn that wildfire danger is increasing with the hot and dry weather.
From the Missoula County Fire Protection Association:
July 15, 2019, 11:30 AM- Missoula, Montana – Interagency wildland fire officials with the Missoula County Fire Protection Association (MCFPA) will move fire danger signs to HIGH within Missoula County, effective immediately.
The extended forecast calls for temperatures in the high 80s, and in many areas of the county, vegetation is beginning to cure. This type of fine, dead fuel is the primary carrier of fire in the wildland, and when fires get established in this fuel type they can quickly spread out of control.
Outdoor debris burning by permit has been closed since July 2nd, but firefighters continue to respond to debris fires across the county. This is in addition to the many lightning-caused fires since last week. Missoula County residents need to know that our wildland firefighters face a long, arduous fire season even without having to respond to human-caused fires. Even one less spark translates to less risk for our community’s first responders.
While there are no additional fire restrictions currently, MCFPA urges people to be very cautious when having a campfire. They should not be left unattended at any time until they are cool to the touch. Everyone is encouraged to bookmark www.firerestrictions.us for the most up-to-date information regarding restrictions. Folks can also like the Missoula County Fire Protection Association on Facebook MCFPA Facebook and get information on our webpage: www.mcfpa.org.