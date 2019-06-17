Students in Missoula are now learning firsthand how food gets processed, all the way from conception to consumption.
The Missoula FFA not only has a farm where students raise animals like cows, lamb and pigs, but now they have their own meat processing lab.
It is the first in the nation, a FFA program that has both a student run farm and a student run meat processing lab. But getting both was no easy task
"It’s been a dream of mine for about eight years and it finally came together and im pretty excited about it" Agriculture teacher Tom Andres said.
Now that the lab is up and running its giving students an opportunity they won't get anywhere else.
"What this meat lab means for me is hands on learning" Missoula FFA Second Vice President Logan Turner said.
But they are learning more than just how to cut up a cow.
"On this farm we are going to be able to conceive our animals and then we are going to be able to process them in the meat lab so we are going to have that full cycle up and running" Tuner Said
Creating a full cycle that is also getting the community involved.
"What we are really excited about is that we have an agreement with Missoula County Public Schools food service to purchase hamburger from the plant to use in our food program" Agriculture Teacher Cindy Arnott said
While they are just starting with Big Sky High School, The FFA says they hope to provide hamburger for the entire district in a few years.
And with only one more state inspection to go Andres says he’s excited to give students the opportunity to make something they can take home and be proud of.
"It’s nice to have this building get finished and things like that but actually making a food protect and having it ready to eat then eating it I think has been the best part.” Andres said.