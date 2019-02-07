MISSOULA - One family in the Garden City is taking advantage of the bitter cold conditions and having a little bit of fun - turning their backyard into a full-blown ice rink.
For the third straight year the Flores' family built an ice rink in their backyard on the corner of Kent and Gerald Avenues. This year's rink is the largest they've built so far.
The creator of the ice rink, David Flores, said it all started as a fun experiment.
"Just basically like 20’ by 20’, it's a small square, the first time around. And the after that I started making it bigger because it looked like more kids wanted to use it, so this would be about the maximum size that I can make here which is about 30’ by 5’0 for our city size law," explained Flores.
Large or small it's a great way to make the most out of freezing conditions and his kids definitely love it.
Flores built the base for the rink in early December then waited for temperatures to dip below 10 degrees for a solid base.
Now that the hard work is over, it's all about upkeep for Flores and hitting the ice for his kids.
"They play hockey they just kind of mess around and skate in circles," Flores said. "Sometimes people come out without...skates on at all and we make these ramps into almost a small snow hill that you can go down and slide onto the ice afterwards."
It's not your typical rink either, with lights for a night skate and even a portable boom box to jam out on the ice.
Flores said while it requires upkeep, it’s all worth it when he gets to see his kids and neighbors having a fun together on the ice.