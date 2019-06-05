MISSOULA - A family is offering a $500 reward if someone can help them find their 4-year-old dog who went missing after he chased a duck near Tower Street.
The family says Niki is a 4-year-old wirehaired pointing griffon who weighs about 65 pounds. He ran off on Sunday afternoon near Tower and Third Street West.
The family says Niki is a good swimmer.
The family has extensively searched the area with a jet boat, a raft and foot searchers. They found a fresh paw print on Kelly Island on Monday night.
Anyone with information is asked to contact Megan at 406-544-0595.