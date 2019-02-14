MISSOULA- The Missoula Elks Lodge has transformed into a pop-up movie theater in preparation for the 16th Annual Big Sky Documentary Film Festival.
For the third year, the Missoula Hell Gate Elks Lodge will serve as a premiere venue for the festival.
A soft opening of the festival is happening Friday at the Elks Lodge with a screening of Out of Omaha. According to the film festival website the movie was, "filmed over 8 years." It follows, "black twin brothers as they come of age in racially divided Omaha, Nebraska. From director Clay Tweel and executive producer J. Cole, the film examines what it takes to overcome systemic injustice."
Festival organizers are pulling out all the stops to ensure audiences and filmmakers have a top notch experience.
"We bring in all this really professional equipment to make it a really high quality cinema, even though it's a pop up theater," said festival director Rachel Gregg. "The filmmakers bringing their world premieres to the festival still have a really great experience. It's also really cool to just celebrate some of the old spaces in Missoula that a lot of people don't even know are here."
The festival runs from Friday, February 15 - Sunday, February 24. To learn more, click here.