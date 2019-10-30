Missoula DUI Task Force urges people to drive sober this Halloween

MISSOULA - According to the National Safety Council, children are more than twice as likely to be hit by a car and killed on Halloween than on any other day of the year.
According to the NSC, lack of visibility, low-lighting, and children walking near streets play a big roll in why this holiday is so deadly.
Halloween includes many family friendly festivities with kids in dark costumes running around. It can already be hard to see at night and impaired driving doesn't help the situation.
Missoula DUI task force is reminding people to use other forms of transportation like Uber, Lyft or a designated driver if they plan to drink this holiday.
"Just because you've had one half of a beer too many, that your life has now changed forever and tragically now someone else's life has changed forever," said Steve Schmidt, DUI Task Force coordinator.
According to the U.S. Department of Transportation, from 2013 to 2017, 158 people were killed in drunk driving crashes from the hours of 6 p.m. October 31st to 6 a.m. November 1st.
Even if you want to enjoy some alcoholic beverages this Halloween, the DUI Task Force is urging people to be responsible and find a safe way home.