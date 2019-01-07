MISSOULA - A man suspected of involvement in a series of downtown burglaries has been arrested for a second time in less than two weeks.
Court documents say Chad Lobeck, 48, is accused of breaking into Big Sky Bikes on E. Front Street over the weekend of Jan. 5 and stealing cash and other items from the shop.
Police say surveillance video caught Lobeck circling the business several times on the night of the reported break-in.
When police tracked down Lobeck to a nearby motel, they say they found a stolen mountain bike, other cycling gear and a used hypodermic needle in his room.
Police say they had already arrested Lobeck on Dec. 28 for a burglary on the 100 block of North Higgins, although it's unclear if he'll be charged in that incident.
A detective has been trying to connect Lobeck to a string of other break-ins at other downtown businesses reported in late December.
He's charged with felony burglary for the Jan. 5 break-in at Big Sky Bikes.