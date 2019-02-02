Weather Alert

...WINTER STORM WARNING REMAINS IN EFFECT FROM 3 AM SUNDAY TO 2 PM MST MONDAY... * WHAT...MIXED PRECIPITATION FOLLOWED BY HEAVY SNOW AND BLOWING SNOW EXPECTED. ICE ACCUMULATIONS OF A LIGHT GLAZE SUNDAY MORNING WITH THE ARRIVAL OF THE ARCTIC. TOTAL SNOW ACCUMULATIONS OF 4 TO 6 INCHES IN THE MISSOULA VALLEY, AND 5 TO 8 INCHES IN THE BITTERROOT VALLEY. WINDS COULD GUST AS HIGH AS 40 MPH IN THE MISSOULA VALLEY. * WHERE...MISSOULA/BITTERROOT VALLEYS. * WHEN...FROM 3 AM SUNDAY TO 2 PM MST MONDAY. * ADDITIONAL DETAILS...TRAVEL COULD BE VERY DIFFICULT. AREAS OF BLOWING SNOW COULD SIGNIFICANTLY REDUCE VISIBILITY. THE COLD WIND CHILLS AS LOW AS 15 BELOW ZERO COULD RESULT IN HYPOTHERMIA IF PRECAUTIONS ARE NOT TAKEN. PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS... A WINTER STORM WARNING MEANS SIGNIFICANT AMOUNTS OF SNOW, SLEET AND ICE WILL MAKE TRAVEL VERY HAZARDOUS OR IMPOSSIBLE. THE LATEST ROAD CONDITIONS FOR THE STATE YOU ARE CALLING FROM CAN BE OBTAINED BY CALLING 5 1 1. &&

THE NATIONAL WEATHER SERVICE IN MISSOULA HAS ISSUED AN AIRPORT WEATHER WARNING FOR... MISSOULA INTERNATIONAL AIRPORT /MSO/ FOR THE FOLLOWING THREATS... MULTIPLE THREATS OF SNOW/WIND/FREEZING RAIN. RAIN THIS EVENING WILL TRANSITION RAPIDLY TO SNOW AROUND 2 TO 3 AM MST. SNOW WILL BE HEAVY AT TIMES. TEMPERATURES WILL BEGIN IN THE MID-30S AND CRASH INTO THE TEENS OVER A VERY BRIEF PERIOD OF TIME. AS A RESULT, RAPID FREEZING OF SURFACES WILL OCCUR. WINDS FROM THE EAST-NORTHEAST WILL ARRIVE AROUND THE SAME TIME. SUSTAINED SPEEDS OF 25-35 MPH AND GUSTS TO 40 MPH WILL PERSIST THROUGH THE DAY. BLOWING SNOW WILL REDUCE VISIBILITIES, LASTING THROUGH THE DAY SUNDAY.