MISSOULA- The Missoula Downtown Association held the 9th annual Winter BrewFest, Saturday where people could enjoy beers from all over the state.
"They've got dark beers, light beers, we got a peanut butter one here that is exactly like drinking peanut butter- all kinds of flavors, you name it they can do it,"said brewfest volunteer, John Drake.
Missoulians certainly took advantage of the choices as they enjoyed beer, food trucks and music.
"I really like getting to visit with different people and seeing people out having a good time," added Drake.
The Missoula Downtown Association says they look forward to this event every year and know the community does as well.
"We love throwing it out here in the great outdoors, having wood barrels and heaters," said Missoula Downtown Association committee member Bob McGowan. "Everybody can cozy up, drink beers, and socialize."
With over 1,500 people coming and going throughout the day, Missoulians are raising their glasses for winter staples like the Winter BrewFest.