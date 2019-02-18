Yashley James isn't a stranger to challenges. She's only 23 years old, and she owns her own business. Now, she's fighting through health problems to get back to the job she loves.
Her friends say she's battling kidney failure, mild heart failure and high blood pressure. Yashley owns the Creative Learning Ladder daycare in Missoula. She loves her business and the families she serves there, and friends say she's using her own salary to pay her daycare employees.
Nicole Conniff was one of the friends who started a GoFundMe page to help Yashley pay medical bills. She says she's amazed by the community's giving response.
"To see everybody come together for her because of the way that she's loved all of us, unconditionally... She just sacrifices a lot," Conniff said.
Conniff says the first priority is to get Yashley a kidney transplant. She says there's a long road ahead, and they're trying to keep Yashley as comfortable as possible until they find a match.
Conniff says she's looking for volunteers to shovel daycare sidewalks, and they're hiring staff to keep the daycare going. More information is available on the GoFundMe page.