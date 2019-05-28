MISSOULA – The Missoula County Public Schools voted to raise the cost of breakfast and lunch prices by 25 cents starting in fall 2019.
The decision comes after the increase of food cost, an increase of delivery charges, and wages. The school district’s food service department is an enterprise fund, which means they are responsible for paying the cost of wages, equipment repairs, and other costs. MCPS last raised meal prices by 25 cents in 2015.
Stacey Rossmiller, MCPS supervisor of food nutrition, said, “We look at it long and hard before we increase meal prices, it’s tough, we want to keep it affordable for our families but we have expenses we have to meet too.”
The cost for grades Kindergarten through 5 will be $1.75 for breakfast and $2.75 for lunch and the cost for grades 6 through 12 will be $2.00 for breakfast and $3.00 for lunch. The cost of the reduced-price meals will stay the same.
In addition to the increase of lunch cost, the Community Eligibility Provision will also end in the 2019-20 school year.
CEP allowed for schools with 40% or higher of its students in government assistance programs to be able to automatically provide free lunch for all students regardless of income. Examples of these government programs include the Supplemental Nutrition Assistance Program (SNAP) the Temporary Assistance for Needy Families (TANF), or the Food Distribution Program on Indian Reservations (FDPIR).
“Just because CEP is going away, does not mean we will not feed children. We will never tell a child they cannot eat,” said Rossmiller.
Rossmiller said CEP is ending in the fall because the reimbursement from the government is not covering the cost of all of the meals and it is throwing them into a deficit. Schools that will not offer the program anymore beginning this fall include Franklin, Hawthorne, Lowell and Russell Elementary schools as well as C.S. Porter Middle School.
Free and reduced meal price applications are mailed to every student household in the MCPS district in August of each year. Families are still encouraged to apply and can submit their application anytime during the school year.