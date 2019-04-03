Missoula County officials encourage public to stay off of Deschamps Lane

MISSOULA- Mud and standing water have county officials on alert for one road in Missoula.
Missoula County Public Works officials are urging the public to stay off of Deschamps Lane as snow melt has created some unfavorable conditions in the area.
Drivers are asked to avoid Deschamps Lane all together, but county officials we talked to today say the intersection between Roller Coaster Road and Deschamps is especially bad.
The biggest concerns? Potential damage to cars and the road itself.
Missoula County public officials tell us that it's not just residents of this area that should avoid this road, but also emergency crews.
They have let local EMS and fire crews know they should take alternate routes.
The timeline to open the road again is all weather dependent, but in the meantime, officials are putting a weight limit on which vehicles that should access the road.
"There is a load limit on it, we got a single axel 6 ton load limit and a two 12 ton load. We want to make sure people are adhering to that, those bigger vehicles as they drive thru there they are going to create bigger and deeper ruts. We could keep the smaller vehicles going thru there that’s great, bigger vehicles let’s keep them out of there,” said Director of Missoula County Public Works, Shane Shack.
Missoula County road work crews say they are breaking up the blocks of mud to help dry things out quicker, but the road needs some consistent dry weather to open for full access again.