Missoula county leaders and local organization team up to host "Big Climate Change" event

60 percent of Earth's wildlife has disappeared in the past 40 years, and 99 percent of Earth's coral reefs will likely be gone by 2040, according to estimations by climate experts.
These are alarming numbers to local community leaders in Montana, who've invited a professor they call "Transformative," to lead a presentation for Missoulians.
Missoula leaders and "Climate Smart Missoula" are hosting what they call the "Big Climate Change" event.
It's a free event happening tomorrow at the Wilma theatre, featuring a presentation by Dr. Rob Davies, a physicist and professor at Utah State University who studies global climate change.
Employees from Climate Smart Missoula said they've been to a presentation by Dr. Davies before, and they were blown away.
"Climate change impacts all of us. We do need to understand what's happening. We need to understand the urgency of the issue and also what we can do about it. The event is designed to share all of those pieces," Climate Smart Executive Director Amy Amy Cilimburg said.
Doors open at 6:30 p.m., the event starts at 9:00 p.m. and will run until 9:00 p.m.
Following the scheduled event, there will be a post-event reception with time for a Q&A with Dr. Davies and local community leaders.