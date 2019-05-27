Missoula County lays most wreaths in the nation to honor fallen military on Memorial Day

The nation's largest wreath laying ceremony to pay homage to those who lost their lives, took place in Missoula County.
This Memorial day, former and current service members of all five branches of the military gathered at different locations in Missoula County to honor and remember the brave men and women who died while fighting for freedom.
"We have 12 ceremonies that start at 6:30 a.m. and they end at 4:15 p.m. We have 51 wreaths being presented, it's the most in the United States," Iraq and Afghanistan veteran Samuel Redfern said.
For Redfern, Memorial day means being united as one, regardless of which military branch a person served in.
"We are really united as Montanans. We served in uniforms, but we're coming together to remember our fallen brothers and sisters," Redfern said.
This Memorial day, current and former service members are also recognizing the 75th anniversary of D-Day, the day where allied forces launched a naval, air and land assault on Nazi-occupied France in World War II. D-Day is June 6, and the anniversary is being recognized in Missoula County by veterans in addition to Memorial Day.
Among the crowd today was World War II and Korean War Veteran Elmer Hoch who was stationed in Yokohama Bay in Oahu.
"I was there right after they dropped the bombs in Japan," Army Sergeant Elmer said.
Hoch says he was an Army Sergeant in WWII, and later served as a mechanic in the Korean War. He was one of two veterans who laid a wreath at Sunset Memorial Gardens in Missoula.
But even as Memorial day comes and goes, for gold star families who lost their loved ones while they were fighting for freedom, Memorial day is also a time to remember them too.
"We really honor the gold star families today, and those families members that are grieving, our hearts are with you today," Redfern said.
The United States of Hope organized the wreath laying ceremony.