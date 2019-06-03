MISSOULA - Zoning affects everything from how big your house can be to where you can run a business. This week, Missoula County hosts open houses to get feedback from the public as it works to update county land use regulations.
Read the full county press release:
Public Invited to Provide Input on Missoula County Zoning Update at Open Houses
Missoula County Community and Planning Services will host two open houses this week to gather community feedback as staff work to update the county’s zoning regulations. The events are part of a week-long effort to engage the public, key industry leaders and community organizations in the process, which will apply to zoning regulations generally within the Missoula urban area outside city limits.
Members of the public are encouraged to drop in anytime from 5:30 to 7 p.m. Tuesday, June 4, or from 11:30 a.m. to 1 p.m., Wednesday, June 5. Both open houses will be held in the Sophie Moiese Room of the Missoula County Courthouse Annex, 200 W. Broadway St.
The events will offer Missoula-area residents the opportunity to visit with CAPS staff and project consultants and provide input on their experiences with the current zoning regulations, as well as their perspective on zoning’s influence on housing, economic development, transportation, natural and cultural resources, parks and recreation, agriculture and rural initiatives, sustainability and energy efficiency, and character and community design. Those who can’t attend an open house can submit comments online at http://www.mczoningupdate.com/contact.html.
Staff also will host 15 individual stakeholder roundtables throughout the week with key industry leaders and community organizations well-versed in the current zoning code.
“County residents and county government worked together to create a land use map for the county that will help guide our future growth,” said Jennie Dixon, CAPS planner. “Now it’s time for Missoula businesses and residents to see the benefits of implementing that plan – through zoning. Our first step is to determine where we are doing things right with zoning and where we can improve.”
The county began a comprehensive code audit and regulation update earlier this spring to better align the 2016 Growth Policy Update with the recently adopted land use map. The project’s goals include creating a zoning code that:
- Provides greater opportunity for a wide range of housing choice;
- Supports economic opportunity;
- Promotes quality design;
- Protects community character;
- Reduces public risk associated with development in areas prone to natural and man-made disasters, such as fire and flooding; and,
- Removes unnecessary barriers to quality development.
The county will seek public comment on the amendments once they’re drafted, and again before commissioners vote on whether to adopt them. The county has hired Missoula-based Orion Planning + Design, a professional planning consulting firm, to facilitate the code audit process and draft the resulting zoning amendments.
Members of the consultant team will also be available from 9 a.m. to 5 p.m. Tuesday, June 4, and from 9 a.m. to 3 p.m. Thursday, June 6. Interested parties are invited stop by the CAPS office at 127 E. Main St. during these times to share perspectives on the code and suggestions for improvement.
More details on the zoning update are online at http://www.mczoningupdate.com/.