Missoula County awarded $39,000 in grants to fund park and recreation improvements and one of these grants went to the Seeley Lake Regional Outdoor Center for Kinetic Sports also known as Seeley Lake ROCKS to finish a new open air ice rink at their elementary school.
After about ten years of hard work, the Seeley Lake community has finally raised enough money to build this ice rink and one of the main things they want to focus on is access.
Seeley Lake ROCKS board member, Mike Lindemer, said they want people of all ages and abilities to use this ice rink.
And the best part is, it’s free of charge and they even provide free skates for people to use.
"It’s open to the public. We provide the tools for them to actually enjoy and learn to skate. We're talking about possibly having some skate clinics," explained Lindemer.
Lindemer emphasized they want families to be able to learn how to skate and try new winter activities without having any restrictions, especially the young children in the community.
"It’s just been something great for the kids to do you know. In the Seeley Lake winter time it’s like anything you can add to the mix is a blessing for the kids," said Seeley Lake Elementary Principal and Superintendent, Chris Stout.
Students at Seeley Elementary have started playing hockey for P.E. class, and they've added after school hockey programs.
But this wouldn't be possible without the continued support from board members like Lindemer who help maintain the ice rink.
A place they want to become a community hub, a special project they've been working hard on for about a decade.
"We have the kids right here. We can educate them. We also have cross country skiing. It's like a little Fort Missoula, but in Seeley Lake," emphasized Lindemer.
And the work doesn't end here; the ultimate goal is to make this a covered ice rink.
The four other grants which range from $1,500 to $12,000 will help fund projects to improve parks, trails, and recreation areas through the Parks and Trails Matching Grants Program.