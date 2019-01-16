The Culinary and Commercial buildings at the Missoula County Fairgrounds are getting some major updates before the Western Montana Fair kicks off in August.
The Missoula County Fairgrounds team says construction crews are actually hoisting both buildings off their current bases to pour new foundations. The team says both buildings will receive various other updates they desperately need, from new roofs and doors to electric and gas services.
The Fairgrounds are open during construction, but the team asks drivers to take it slow and stay out of fenced construction zones for safety reasons.