Missoula County Fairgrounds looking for summer intern

If you're a college student majoring in marketing or events management, the Missoula County fairground has a great opportunity.
Applications for the marketing and events summer internship is now open.
The job starts in June and pays $12.45 an hour. You will work 10-20 hours a week, and more than 40 hours during the week of the Western Montana fair in August.
The intern will help plan and execute the Western Montana Fair, among other opportunities.
Fairgrounds employees say its a great opportunity for college students to get hands on experience in marketing and events management.