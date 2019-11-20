Missoula County elections officials said a recount of votes for a city council position will happen on Thursday.
The recount comes after less than half a percent separated the two candidates running against each other.
Missoula County Elections Administrator Dayna Causby said the recount will happen for city council position ward six.
Nick Shontz filed for a recount yesterday afternoon. He is trailing behind Sandra Vasecka by 12 votes.
The votes will be recounted by hand tomorrow afternoon at 1:00 p.m.
Causby said the results should be out by 6:00 p.m. on Thursday.