Missoula County elections officials said a recount of votes for a city council position will happen on Thursday. 

The recount comes after less than half a percent separated the two candidates running against each other.

Missoula County Elections Administrator Dayna Causby said the recount will happen for city council position ward six. 

Nick Shontz filed for a recount yesterday afternoon. He is trailing behind Sandra Vasecka by 12 votes.

The votes will be recounted by hand tomorrow afternoon at  1:00 p.m.

Causby said the results should be out by 6:00 p.m. on Thursday. 

