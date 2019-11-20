Missoula County Elections office moves to new facility

The year 2020 is exactly six weeks away, which means election season is near.
To better accommodate the needs of Missoula county voters, the elections office has moved into a larger building.
The new center is on 140 N. Russell Street, located at the intersection of Russell and Wyoming St.
The county bought the 14,500 square foot property last month from the Western Montana Mental Health Center for $2.78 million.
Elections staff said the $500,000 in renovations will be done to the main office space building and the multi-purpose building next to it.
The multi-purpose building will be used by homeland security among other agencies.
"It be a training area for other county departments, as well as a second location for the Office of Emergency Management so when they have a big incident they will be able to utilize the space that we have designed with them, for them," Missoula County Elections Administrator Dayna Causby said.
Renovations are scheduled to be done by the June 2020 primary elections.
The elections office does not have services available at the Missoula County fairground and the courthouse like they used to.