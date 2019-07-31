MISSOULA - County commissioners are declaring a wildfire emergency due to the increasingly hot and dry weather.
The 2019 emergency proclamation on the county's Wednesday meeting agenda activates the Missoula County Emergency Operations Plan and grants authority to wildfire incident commanders to ask for whatever resources are needed to protect homes and lives.
The closest wildfire to Missoula is the Beeskove Fire, about five miles up the Rattlesnake recreation corridor. The Beeskove Fire isn't currently posing a threat to structures, but a firefighter was injured on the job yesterday.