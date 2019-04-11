MISSOULA - County officials signed a flood emergency proclamation Thursday, to mobilize efforts ahead of anticipated rising river levels.
The Board of County Commissioners met Thursday morning.
The proclamation says weather forecasters expect more snowpack to accumulate in the higher elevations and melt off in coming months, which will raise the Clark Fork, as well as the Clearwater, Swan, Bitterroot and Blackfoot rivers and local creeks and streams.
The proclamation will help local emergency officials tap into additional resources should there be a flooding disaster.
Earlier this week the National Weather Service announced the flood stage level on the Clark Fork River has been lowered from 10 feet to 7.5 feet after last year's historic flooding.