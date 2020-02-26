MISSOULA - Missoula County Commissioners are considering adding a countywide gas tax to the primary election ballot in June.
Commissioner Josh Slotnick, has been working on the proposal with the City of Missoula, according to a press release from the county. Slotnick sees the gas tax as an alternative to increasing property taxes.
"Figures estimated by staff indicate a 2-cent per gallon tax would generate an estimated $1.1 million, which would be split equally between Missoula County and the City of Missoula to pay for construction, reconstruction, maintenance and repair of public roads," reads the release. "Estimates show that non-residents visiting the county would generate around $400,000 of the total revenue."
A public hearing is set for Thursday at 2 PM during the commissioners' meeting in the Sophie Moiese Room at the Missoula County Courthouse.
Public comments will be accepted until the public meeting set for Thursday, March 5, when commissioners are expected to vote on whether to include the resolution on the ballot.
The public is also invited to submit comment via phone and email by calling 406-258-4877 or emailing bcc@missoulacounty.us.