The University of Montana community is grieving Wednesday night, following the death of 22-year-old Andrew Harris, a member of the Grizzly football team.
Police said Harris died Tuesday night in what appears to be a suicide.
In the wake of a UM Grizzly player's death, university staff are highlighting the resources available to students and staff to help others who might be struggling.
Licensed Clinical Professional Counselor, Hilary Welzenbach, helps people who are struggling in life, college student athlete or not.
In her experience, people continue to grapple with issues, especially when they don't have a support system.
"We all struggle in our lives," Welzenbach said. "No one is immune to that. And finding some way to give ourselves permission to struggle, and permission to be seen struggling will allow us to receive the support that we need to get through that struggle."
She said college students sometimes have a harder time seeking help because they're no longer in their homes and they don't have mom, dad, or their siblings to comfort them.
She says it's important for loved ones to reach out and help.
"Increasing that kind of closeness, increasing support," she says. "Not allowing folks to feel alone, even if they might be trying to isolate is really important."
A recent study from Sports Health shows those in college belong in a high risk age group for suicide.
NCAA football players are the greatest risk of all college student athletes for suicide.
"Athletes definitely can have a lot of difficulty managing life and school and fame and the power that comes with that," said Welzenbach.
UM's Curry Health Center offers mental health counseling, in addition to its Student Advocacy Resource Center, SARC, all of which students can take advantage.
"We get a wellness email and at the law school we have a wellness group that does some mindfulness and then we have some other things that we do just to keep people aware of how they're feeling," said UM law student, Madison Worst.
Surrounding yourself with those who are stable and make good choices, according to Welzenbach, will also help people get through tough times.
No matter where you are, there are always ways to get help.
If you do find yourself or a close friend in a serious crisis, please call the National Suicide Hotline at 1-800-273-8255 or 1-800-273-TALKS.