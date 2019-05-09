MISSOULA - If you're an avid Facebook user you've probably written or received a few birthday messages on the social media site over the years.
Facebook is now taking birthday wishes to a whole new level and the company has partnered with a bakery in Western Montana to launch birthday stories. It's a new story on Facebook where friends and family can send digital birthday cards, photos, and birthday videos.
Product managers say the result is “a 'happy birthday message' that's visual, memorable, interactive and fun — it's like getting a personalized birthday card from everyone you care about, no matter where they are in the world.”
To kick-off birthday stories the social media giant has partnered with bakeries in all 50 states to give away free birthday treats Friday.
In Montana, Mary's Mountain Cookies on Higgins Avenue in Missoula will be giving away party animal cookies starting at 10 AM Friday.
Facebook reps will be on site showing people to use the new birthday stories function as well.
Click here for more information on Friday’s event in Missoula.
A full list of participating bakeries can be found here.