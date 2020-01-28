MISSOULA - Months after an initial proposal and after sending the motion back to committee in December, the Missoula City Council voted Monday, to approve rezoning land on 4th Street East and Ronald Avenue.
The final vote for both motions were nine yes, two absent, and one council member abstained from voting.
It's a project that's been controversial from the beginning, as the area would remove historic railroad homes, to make way for condos.
The discussion Monday started with seven council members declaring they planned to vote yes on the motion to rezone by the end of the night. While the community members present made it known they were upset to hear most of the council had already made up their minds, council members said they had their reasons.
“The most important aspect of this project is that we will get guaranteed affordable housing units out of this deal,” Ward 3 Councilwoman Gwen Jones said.
The other six council members who said they planned on voting yes, shared in Jones’ desire to create affordable housing. Other reasons for a preempted 'yes' cited the city’s growth policy that designates higher density living near the urban core, and the environmental benefit of having more people live within walking distance of downtown.
But these reasons were not enough for many of the Missoulians who attended the meeting.
One community member pointed to the specific wording of the motion. He said the presence of the word “or” provided a loophole for developers to get out of providing affordable housing. His concerns were echoed by other members of the public who said developers cannot be trusted, and if they want something guaranteed the council needs to get it in writing.
But affordable housing wasn’t the only concern Monday night. Many neighbors came forward to say they do not want more commercial buildings in their neighborhood. With the current motion these condos would allow both residential and commercial use.
After multiple rounds of comment from the public the council’s final discussions began.
Ward 4 Councilwoman, Amber Sherrill, reminded the audience while the council cannot add stipulations to the rezoning motion, the other motion gives the council some power.
“This vacation of the right-of-way is what gives the city leverage and allows us to make this development work for us,” Sherrill said.
Through further discussion based on the concerns brought forward by the community, the council decided they can’t vote on the motion as it stands. So, Ward 5 Councilwoman, Stacie Anderson, proposed an amendment.
Anderson’s amendment made it so the plot of land cannot be developed for commercial use. And the council clarified this amendment is tied to the land, not the current developer. Now, even if the land is sold, this new stipulation will still apply to who ever owns or developed this area.
With the added amendment the council finally brought the two motions to a vote. All present members voted yes, except Ward 6 Councilwoman, Julie Merritt, who abstained from voting.