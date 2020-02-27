LOLO, Mont. - The Missoula County Sheriff's Office (MCSO) and Lolo school administration are working closely together after two incidents were reported.
In the first report, a man driving a white van asked a girl if he could drive her home after school, according to a Facebook post from the MCSO. The van reportedly took off, after the girl refused and told him she was going to call her dad.
In the second report, a man who was driving a box truck came up to a 19-year-old woman at an intersection at a gas station in Lolo. He asked her some questions and then asked if she wanted a ride to class, according to the MCSO. She refused and left.
The sheriff's office is urging parents to teach their children about stranger danger and what to do when a stranger comes up to them. The MCSO warns children should be aware of their surroundings and should refuse to get in a stranger's car and any other offers. The MCSO says children should not only refuse offers from strangers, but also people they aren't very familiar with.
The investigation into the Lolo incidents is ongoing.