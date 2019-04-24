Missoula City officials talk flood outlook to Orchard Homes residents

The Clark Fork River hit flood stage Wednesday evening, impacting homeowners in South Central Missoula.
Flood waters are already covering Kehrwald Drive, making it difficult for homeowners to safely get to their own homes.
As water levels rise, city officials held a public meeting Wednesday night to discuss the 2019 flood outlook.
"It looks like things are pretty good, until they're not," Missoula County Sheriff's Capt. Anthony Rio sad.
Officials aren't anticipating flood season to be as severe as last year's historic flooding, the second worst in Missoula history, but officials warn that the weather could change conditions quickly.
"We will continue to monitor the situation and pull in partners and additional agencies as need to meet the conditions on the ground," Missoula Office of Emergency Management Director Adriane Beck said.
During Wednesday's 6:00 p.m. meeting at Hawthorne Elementary School's gym, Missoula's environmental health director urged homeowners to check well water before taking a sip.
"If your well is surrounded by ground water coming up, or flood water, there's a very high likelihood that its contaminated," Shannon Therriault said.
She urges homeowners to test their well water. If flood waters continue to rise, water tested days ago could change, so we recommends firing up the stove.
"There are ways that you can boil water and make your own water," Therriault said. "You don't have to buy bottled water, you can go to a source that you know is safe and clean to drink."
Following the meeting, Allen Grimsley who lives in the Orchard Homes neighborhood said he's not too concerned about this years flooding.
"I just don't think we'll have the same floods as last year, and I feel better about that. But I'll be ready," Grimsley said.
Officials said there are free sandbags at Fort Missoula near C Road for people to take to protect their homes.
Beck urged anyone living in Missoula County to sign up for the emergency alert system called Smart 911. You can sign up here.
If flooding gets worse, officials said there will be another public meeting, but none planned yet.