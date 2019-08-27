A&E Network picked the Missoula County Sheriff's Office for the upcoming season of "Live PD."
The popular show has drawn criticism from other local governments around the country. But the Missoula County Sheriff's Office is looking forward to the show filming in the Garden city.
"We're very excited, I personally looking at this as a great opportunity for marketing, not only for our community and the sheriff's office in general," Undersheriff Rich Maricelli said.
Missoula County Sheriff's will be featured on Live PD's season four lineup, which premieres September 20th.
But while the department is excited, other city governments like in Spokane, WA, passed an ordinance last March to make it harder for Live PD to film in city limits.
"Filming somebody where you make a profit is not a right or a privilege. When it's done in partnership with the city we have a duty to protect our citizens," Spokane City President Ben Stuckart said.
The ordinance Spokane passed is not aimed to censor the television shows themselves, but to protect people on the program from public scrutiny without their permission.
"What would happen to the people that love this family member to see that slashed out on television, on a police show," Spokane City Council member Karen Stratton said.
ABC FOX asked Missoula City Council member Michelle Cares, who chairs the public safety committee whether Live PD could give Missoula a bad spotlight.
"At the end of the day it's good to remember that was a decision of our sheriff who is an elected official and I don't necessarily support or condone it," Cares said.
She said the city council has not discussed passing similar ordinances yet since news broke yesterday.
But despite the controversy, Undersheriff Maricelli thinks this will be a great opportunity to get national exposure of Missourian and recruit people outside the area.
"We've researched with our legal representatives from the county's attorney's office and worked collectively with county commissioners and to give them a heads up. I think we feel pretty confident that we covered our bases," Maricelli said.