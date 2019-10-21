Missoula City Fire officials say their department is getting new engines that will be safer for their theirs and for people driving on the streets.
City officials say Monday night Mayor John Engen will approve the purchase of two new fire engines for the city fire department at the city council meeting.
The purchase of the type one engine, that will likely go to fire station two, replaces a 19-year-old reserve engine.
The new type two engine will be used by wildland firefighters, and replace a 17-year-old engine.
Fire Chief Jeff Brandt says the new engines will cut down on blind spots for his crews by having a garage-like door, rather than an actual door. There will also be 360-view cameras on the engines.
The new engines will have brighter LED lights, which makes it safer for people driving on the streets.