MISSOULA - A new city-county housing complex is planned to give low-income families an affordable place to rent, while also providing services and apartments for people who experience chronic homelessness.
The Missoula city-county partnership was announced Tuesday at a press conference. A release says the county is donating a parcel of land off Mullan Road to help make the project happen.
According to the release, the Missoula Housing Authority, Homeword and Blueline Development worked together and came up with a proposal to build 202 affordable housing units.
The project is divided between two plots; one off Mullan Road on land that is slated to be donated by the county, and one on the former Skyview mobile home park in the Westside.
The affordable rentals will be eligible to people and families who make less than 60 percent of the median income (currently, 60 percent of median income in Missoula is $43,980 for a family of four.)
Thirty units will be set up as "permanent supportive housing" to help people who experience chronic homelessness.
The housing developments will include a support center with 24-hour resources including referrals to health care, mental health evaluation and addiction services.
The release doesn't identify a timeline or cost for the project. Missoula County's board of commissioners is set to meet on Wednesday to vote on the land donation item, and will take public comment.
Click here to read the city-county press release.
Story updated 3:10 PM 5/28.