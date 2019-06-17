MISSOULA - City council debates Monday night whether to allow controversial e-bike and e-scooter rental services to operate in Missoula.
Councilman Jordan Hess is proposing that the city set up rules for scooter companies like Lime or Bird before they arrive in Missoula.
On Monday, June 17, Missoula City Council will vote on the proposed ordinance.
If approved, the ordinance would require bikes and scooters to be parked upright without impeding public right-of-way or ADA-accessible zones. The city would require the e-scooter companies to move the devices within 24 hours if they're abandoned in public.
The ordinance says electric bikes and scooters could operate on sidewalks, roads, pedestrian paths and bike lanes, unless otherwise prohibited. Scooter companies would be required to set up "staffed operations" within Missoula and run a 24-hour customer service line.
Fines for violating the scooter rules would cost $25-$100 to the user.
At committee meetings, some community members testified in opposition to e-scooters and e-bikes, with concerns that the bikes can reach dangerous high speeds (up to 20-28 mph) and the e-scooters are nuisances if they're abandoned on sidewalks.
Proponents of the idea say the scooters and bikes can ease traffic congestion and help people who don't have access to cars.
Electrically powered bike and scooter services from companies such as Bird and Lime are growing in popularity across the country, with advocates saying that they reduce reliance on cars to get around. But communities in California and Washington have reported problems with the devices being abandoned. In Oakland, cleanup crews reported finding 60 electric scooters thrown into a lake at a wildlife refuge.
City council considers the ordinance at its June 17 meeting at 7 PM.