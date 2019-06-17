Missoula City Council sends e-scooter discussion back to committee

Monday night the Missoula City Council met to discuss allowing rental e-bikes and e-scooters to set up operation in town. At the end of the night, filled with testimony from the community, the city council did not make a decision and sent the proposal back to committee.
The proposal to welcome scooter companies like Lime or Bird in Missoula, was made my Councilman Jordan Hess. After hearing testimony from concerned Missoula citizens he made the motion to send it back to committee.
Multiple residents came forward to voice their concerns. They cited a variety of reasons for their opposition. From pedestrian and child safety, to threats of vandalism, and even pointing out electric scooters are not as environmentally friendly as one would think.
But some citizens wanted to show their support. Their reasons for wanting to bring rentable e-scooters to town include reducing car traffic on the road and providing a variety of transportation methods to both residents and tourists.
The committee will continue to talk about the possibility of welcoming e-bike and e-scooter rental services to Missoula on Wednesday, June 19th at noon.
Monday night’s discussion also brought up questions about privately owned electric scooters and whether or not they should be legal to ride on trails and around town.