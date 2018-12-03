Missoula city council members voted "yes" during Monday night's city council meeting to pass the YWCA's plans to build a new homeless shelter for families.
Every council member present voted to pass the conditional use request, with one council member abstaining because that person serves on the YWCA board of directors.
YWCA officials say there are roughly 50 sheltered families in Missoula every night. The Garden City is the only major city in the state of Montana to not have a facility dedicated specifically to homeless families.
Last year, the property of the proposed facility was bought by the YWCA, and plans will move forward. The proposed site will be between 2nd and 3rd street, right by the Good Food Store in Missoula.
The diagrams presented to the city council on Monday night detail a three story, 36,000 square foot building that includes over 70 parking spots and an underground garage. There is expected to be 31 private rooms for homeless families, 13 rooms for domestic violence survivors, as well as office space for YWCA staff.
In 2019, they are going to launch a capital campaign to begin to raise the money needed to begin construction on the project. Officials say they hope to break ground on the building in late 2019, with the goal to have the facility up and running by 2020 or 2021.