The Missoula City Council has voted to approve a plan to annex parts of the county including the airport and Canyon Creek Village.
In a 10-1 decision, the council voted Monday night to pull more than 3,000 acres of county land into city limits. The city says the vote is the culmination of months of debate. Annexed areas include the Missoula International Airport, Canyon Creek Village and the Missoula Development Complex.
Missoula City development director Mike Haynes says most properties in the annexed areas already receive city sewer and water services. Those properties will now get the full range of city services, including access to the police department, fire department, street division and more. Haynes says he believes the change will help Missoula as it grows.
“It also allows us to work with the county to do some planning, and to prepare for additional growth that we know we’ll see West of Reserve,” Haynes said.
Property owners in the newly annexed areas will start paying city property taxes in fall 2019. Access to city services will begin when the annexation takes effect on December 26, 2018.