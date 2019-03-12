Missoula city building officials requiring Fran's roof collapse to get asbestos test

A city sidewalk remains closed and asbestos testing is underway following a roof collapse in Downtown Missoula.
Missoula city building officials are requiring the property owner of Fran's second hand store to clean up and complete testing on the mess caused by Monday/s roof collapse.
"We have asked the owner get an asbestos report. They did have a recent asbestos report for a water heater removal, but for the entire building that will be a requirement," Missoula City building official Aaron Bowman said.
Employees of the property owner cleaned some of the rubble that spilled past the public sidewalk today. However, they can't clean the entire mess until after necessary tests are complete.
"It is currently blocked off at this point," Bowman said. "The property owner is in talks with a fencing company to get fencing put around the safety hazard. Once they get their demolition permit and asbestos survey done, then they'll be allowed to go in and start removing the rubble."
Since ABC FOX talked with Bowman on Tuesday around 1:00 p.m., the owner put fencing around the perimeter of the safety hazard by 5:00 p.m. the same day.
Fran's is not attached to any neighboring structures, so the collapse shouldn't affect nearby buildings.
"Mo concern with the neighboring building having any issue at this building, but that would something a Montana licenses professional would be required to look at," Bowman said.