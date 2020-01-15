Missoula child care facility expands into old school building

MISSOULA - The Missoula Area Chamber of Commerce, Missoula Public Schools and the Missoula Early Learning Center are partnering together to expand child care services in Missoula.
Missoula Early Learning Center will be leasing a portion of the Cold Springs School to provide services to 200 Missoula infants and toddlers. The plan is to spend $1.1 million on renovations to make sure the building can meet all of the needs of kids and staff.
The Missoula Area Chamber of Commerce has identified childcare as an important workforce issue. Over the past year and a half, the Chamber has worked to increase the amount of affordable, quality child care within the community.
Missoula Early Learning Center's expansion comes just three years after they opened and owner Mark Roberts says he owes their success to the staff and the community for their support.
"A huge need and desire of the community that we expand, it's because of the educators and teachers that we have that we're able to do it. It feels really good that we're able to start to take care of more kiddos in a market where there's not a lot of child care," said Roberts.
Right now the new child care facility is expected to open in fall of 2020.
If you are in need of childcare, Roberts says now in Missoula, the rule of thumb is to get on a daycare waiting list once you know you're pregnant.
Missoula Early Learning Center's waiting list has about 175 people on it, with 85 of them under the age of two, with some not even born.