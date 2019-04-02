Missoula businessman gives city an entire downtown block

A Missoula businessman and philanthropist gave the city an entire downtown Missoula block, with no strings attached.
"During a conversation in late January, Mr. Payne suggested that this gift was a possibility. We're incredibly grateful for the opportunity," Missoula Mayor John Engen said.
In 2017 Terry Payne exchanged the land he owned, the 400 block of East Main Street, so the Missoula public library could build their new home there.
"We did a land exchange where I exchanged my block [the 400 block of East Main], for the library block [the 300 block of East Main]. That enabled the library to stay in their building that they occupied, while the new building is being constructed," Payne said.
Payne owned the 300 block of East Main, which is where the Missoula public library currently resides.
But on March 29, Payne gave the entire 300 block of East Main to the city of Missoula to use.
What will be there? Mayor Engen said a lot of different options.
"I think we have potential for retail. which is part of the mix downtown. I think we have opportunities for parking, which is a need downtown. I think we can be really creative," Mayor Engen said.
Mayor Engen adds he could also imagine a mixed income building. But what does Payne want?
"I could have done a lot different things with the block but in order to keep the community spirit headed in the right direction. It seemed like a useful thing to do to let the city dictate what it wants to do with the city," Payne said.
Engen said the planning starts now, and he will consider community needs and stakeholder interests on what will be built on the newly city owner 300 block of East Main.