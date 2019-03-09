Missoula businesses partner with Generosity Feeds to feed Missoula youth

MISSOULA- Over 160 volunteers packed meals for Missoula’s hungry youth. Local businesses partnered with Generosity Feeds to pack over 11,000 meals.
Mod Pizza, Mission Ridge Church, and Generosity Feeds gathered at the University of Montana today to pack over 12,000 meals in a 2 hour period.
Giving these meals to the Missoula Food Bank, organizers say this event is important to serve the Missoula youth.
"People are hungry, kids are hungry. You can't go to school on an empty stomach and be expected to do good, being hungry really directly affects your future. If you want good grades you can't do it while being hungry. That's why Generosity Feeds is such a great partnership,” said Mod General Manager, Mitchell Bell.
Event organizers say that they hope to do this event again next year and that they are proud of the Missoulians that came out this morning to help feed the Garden City.