Missoula business remembers beloved dog

A Missoula business is honoring the memory of a beloved four-legged member of their team by helping other animals in need.
Shannon Flanagan says his life changed about 10 years ago, when he traded a car and a little money for a special dog. He says a couple came into the dealership to get a car for their son. The couple bred Labradoodles, and one trade later, Ellie joined the Flanagan family.
Ellie came to work almost every day. Flanagan says she constantly made friends, adored visits from the mailman and was a calming presence to everyone around her. He says Ellie lived her life to the fullest, right up to when she lost her fight with cancer just before her tenth birthday.
Flanagan says when Ellie died, people started sharing their favorite memories of her on Facebook. They decided to honor her memory by hosting a food drive for the Humane Society of Western Montana. Flanagan says the shelter needs blankets, peanut butter, hot dogs, dog food and cat food.
The Ellie Flanagan Pet Food & Supply Drive will run through February. Donations for the drive can be dropped off at Flanagan Motors in Missoula.