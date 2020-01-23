One Missoula business is going green, by pledging to have zero single-use plastic at their store.
Chris Dombrosky has been a loyal customer of Green Source since they opened on Missoula's hip strip in September 2016.
"What brings me to Green Source today, is what brings me to Green Source almost everyday. That's a cold pressed green juice," Dombrosky said. "I've been coming here since the first week of opening."
Green Source sells everything from smoothies, acai bowls, vegan waffles and cold-pressed juice. Numerous local farms supply their store with organic fruits and veggies.
"We work with about 20 different local farms and producers which is our whole intention. To support local organic agriculture and support the health of our community at the same time," Jessica Maisel the Green Source owner said.
In addition to supporting local farmers, they also support going green, by having compostable bowls and cups, as well as silverware to reduce their waste. With the business growing, Maisel said it was time to take the final step in going zero plastic waste.
"I stepped out on a beach in Hawaii onto a whole bunch of plastic. It was really heartbreaking and super real," Maisel said. "We've all seen pictures and videos, but to step out onto the beach and really witness it that way made me really say okay no more."
Maisel added cold pressed juices will now be sold in glass bottles, rather than plastic. They sell about 800 a month.
Dombrosky said he's all about going green.
"It's gonna take me two minutes to drink [a cold-pressed juice] and I don't need it in a plastic bottle. I think it tastes better out of the glass too," Dombrosky said.