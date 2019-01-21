A Missoula business is hosting a MLK Day service project to help moms in need. All it takes to get started is a yard of fabric, a needle and some thread.
Every year, The Confident Stitch in downtown Missoula hosts “Stitch for a Cause.” It’s a sewing-based service project for MLK day, and the results are donated to a local nonprofit.
This year, the third annual event’s challenge is to make swaddling blankets for Mountain Home Montana, an organization that helps new moms in need of support. The Confident Stitch’s owner, Kate McIvor, hopes the event will help new moms trying to make ends meet.
“I think that the moms are all struggling to afford the expense of having a baby. They all want to be great moms,” McIvor said. “Having a handmade swaddling blanket made of really nice fabric will make a difference in the mom’s comfort and the baby’s comfort.”
The event is open to the entire community. The only cost to participants is the cost of fabric. Staff will provide a sewing machine, snacks and guidance for sewers of all skill levels for free. Anyone interested in sewing a blanket can stop by The Confident Stitch anytime between 10 a.m. and 5 p.m. on Monday, January 21.