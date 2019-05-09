MISSOULA = With a few swipes of a finger, beekeepers may soon be able to find out the health of their bee colonies.
One team of Missoula experts is working to launch a bee health app that could help save millions of bees.
30 seconds to record, and 12 seconds to analyze. According to one Missoula entomologist, that's all it takes to test the health of a bee colony.
"It took us two years to do the app and do the private beta testing. So we've got in all in place now. The apps on the iPhone, the apps on the android," App Developer and Entomologist Jerry Bromenshenk said.
The team behind the app have been developing the software for years, and they say it can detect eight different problems within a bee colony, just from the buzz.
"This is not just simply just taking a recording and looking for simple frequency shifts, its looking for complete patterns and how they change," Bromenshenk said.
Open the app, press record, and the app does all the work.
Bromenshenk said there are many reasons why bees are dying at an alarming rate, and this is a way to try to save them.
"Once we have that data, we can use it to generate automatic maps of emergent problems such as foulbrood, or mite infestations, where they're occurring, how they are occurring and how they are spreading," Bromenshenk said.
Health problems in bees often aren't found until they're dead, but this app could stop a larger problem before it spreads.
"What I'm hoping for is that this app will transform the health of honeybees worldwide. Real info. In real time as problems emerge so that we can go out and address them. Help the bees," Bromenshenk said.
Bromenshenk's team still need to raise more than $6,000 before the app is officially launched to the public.