MISSOULA - A locally-based dating app called Charmed has been ranked in the top 7 tech companies by Early Stage Montana.
Early Stage Montana is a non-profit organization that specializes in growing tech start-ups throughout the treasure state. Several entrepreneurs submitted applications and were assigned a score by experienced judges. The companies were judged based on the size of opportunity, quality of the solution, leadership potential, and the likelihood of creating jobs in Montana.
The final competition will take place in Missoula in November where the top-10 finalist companies will compete for a $50,000 investment provided by Frontier Angels.
What started as an endless loop of screenshots of online dating conversations to friends lead Taylor Margot, CEO of Charmed, to develop the app. The app allows the user to create a name for the person they've matched with during online dating to conceal their identity and then allows the user to share their profile and conversation with their closest friends. The friends are then able to see how it's been going or make a suggestion of what to say next.
"If we can help even on person go on a date because their friends were able to help them, that's a success," said Margot.
Margot says his audience isn't just young people, but helps anyone who isn't totally comfortable with online dating or dating in general to have a support system. Charmed has been in the app store for about a month and is in it's first stages.
Charmed has passed through the first regional competition by Early Stage and will head to a week long boot camp provided by the company to consult with experts and learn how they can improve.
"It's just the connections and brilliant minds that are here in Montana that want to help, it's not even me asking, it's people that are interested and motivated and engaged and invested in the start up community here, that's been very positive," said Margot.